sp 500 bearish breakout from ascending wedge potential start of medium term corrective decline 18281

Daily Outlook, Thursday 25 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 25, 2016 7:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Thursday 25 August 2016

S&P500 (daily)_25 Aug 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_25 Aug 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has failed to maintain its earlier gains recorded on Tuesday, 23 August where it printed a high 2193. Yesterday, it has reversed down and broke below the 2184 short-term pivotal support and even the lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” at 2176 in the closing hour of the U.S. session.

Yesterday’s price action has invalidated our initial preferred final phase push up scenario towards the 2200 resistance (upper boundary of bearish Ascending Wedge). From a technical analysis perspective, the probability is now skewed towards the start of the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) corrective decline to retrace the medium-term uptrend in place since 27 June 2016 low (post Brexit).

On a side note, we reiterate that we do not expect this corrective decline to become a full-blown bear market decline at this juncture as there are no clear signs of a liquidity squeeze in the financial markets and the 2110 level should provide significant support for another round of “melt-up” (refer to our weekly technical outlook/strategy published on this Monday, 22 August for a recap on the details over here).

Key elements

  • The price action has staged a bearish breakdown below the lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” now turns pull-back resistance at 2180 (see 1 hour chart).
  • Medium-term momentum has turned negative as seen on the daily RSI oscillator. It has started to break below its supports (depicted in dotted green) and the 50% level with a prior bearish divergence signal. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • In the short-term, the supports to watch are at 2168 (17 August 2016 minor swing low) follow by  2155 (medium-term swing low area of 02 August 2016 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 27 June 2016 low to 15 August 2016 high of 2194.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a minor bounce around the first support at 2168.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2180

Supports: 2168 & 2155

Next resistance: 2200

Conclusion

Turn bearish to see the start of a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) corrective decline.  From an intraday perspective, the Index may see a minor rebound at the 2168 support towards the 2180 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 2155 in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 2180 short-term pivotal resistance implies that yesterday’s bearish breakdown from the Ascending Wedge support is a failure (bear trap) where it is likely that the Index will resume its climb upwards towards the 2200 resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.