The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued its relentless climb and broke above the 2385 excess major risk level with daily close above it. Our preferred bearish bias from a technical analysis perspective to trigger the start of a significant potential correction has been invalidated for now and the “melt-up” leg continues.
Despite the lack of details on U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tax reforms, infrastructure spending and business deregulations policies in his State of The Union’s speech yesterday, market participants continued to be in a “risk loving” mode and bided up U.S. equities especially financials stocks reinforced by a hawkish Fed’s speak from key Fed officials in the recent days.
All negative aspects from the current ambiguity surrounding President Trump’s promises of “bold” and “aggressive” fiscal policies have been casted aside and even the risk of a further credit tightening scenario via a more hawkish U.S. central bank that can hurt corporation’s profit margins in the near future has been ignored as well. Clearly, the animal spirits are in control for now.
Intermediate support: 2385
Pivot (key support): 2371
Resistances: 2411 & 2425
Next support: 2338/27
From a technical analysis perspective, we still view the current up move as part of the “melt-up” phase that started from 11 February 2016 low and still has potential room to run towards the next major resistance zone of 2467/2478.
In the shorter-term (1 to 3 days), the Index may see a pull-back towards 2385 with a maximum limit set at the 2371 short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistances at 2411 and 2425.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2371 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 2338/27 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 04 November 2016 low).
