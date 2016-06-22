sp 500 a minor top may have been formed at 2100105 1817712016
(Click to enlarge charts)
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has traded sideways below the predefined 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance as highlighted in our daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Yesterday’s price action seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices have underperformed its European counterparts despite Fed chairwoman Yellen’s “relatively dovish” testimony to Congress (Senate Banking Committee) that triggered a speculation that in the marketplace that Yellen is one of the six Fed officials that has projected only one policy interest rate hike for 2016 in the last FOMC meeting in June versus a median projection of two interest rate hikes.
Technically speaking, yesterday’s price action on the S&P 500 suggests further potential weakness ahead at least in the short to medium-term. Elements will be further discussed below.
Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Today key U.S. economic data releases/events
Pivot (key resistance): 2100/105
Supports: 2083 & 2065
Next resistance: 2110/21 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain short-term bearish bias as the Index may have seen a minor top. As long as the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 2083 is likely to add impetus for a further potential decline to target the next short-term support at 2065 in the first step.
However, a clearance above the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the preferred bearish tone to see a further squeeze up towards the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance.
