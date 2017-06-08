sp 500 242718 key support to maintain short term bullish trend 1853482017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs,08 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since the start of the week on 05 June 2017, the S&P […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs,08 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since the start of the week on 05 June 2017, the S&P […]
Since the start of the week on 05 June 2017, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had been trading in a “wobble-liked” decline since its latest all-time high of 2440 printed on last Friday, 02 June. Yesterday, it dipped further to form a new minor marginal low of 2424 before it recovered slightly at the close of the U.S. session at 2429.
Later today, we will have two major risk events; the results on the U.K. general elections where PM May’s Conservatives party faces the risk losing its current majority seating in the U.K. parliament and ex FBI director Comey’s testimony (open to public and closed door) in the U.S. Senate that will start at 1400 GMT. The primary focus on Comey’s testimony will be on the on the communications between him and President Trump that before his sudden dismissal. Since Comey’s dismissal, there had been rampant speculation that he was sacked due to his reluctance to adjust his scope of investigation at the request of President Trump on former national security advisor, Michael Flynn’s alleged links with Russian officials that interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election which skewed the outcome in favour of Trump.
Comey’s prepared testimony statement was released yesterday by the Senate Intel Committee that gave details from the nine separate meetings he had with President Trump that consisted of “uneasiness” and Trump’s demands for Comey’s loyalty to him. Interestingly, the Index had shrugged it off and closed higher at end of the U.S. session from its intraday low of 2424 at 2433.
Intermediate support: 2427
Pivot (key support): 2420/18
Resistances: 2446/48 & 2460
Next support: 2403 (medium-term pivot)
The short-term bullish trend remains intact for the Index as long as any potential decline is being held now by the 2427 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2420/18 short-term pivotal support for another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 2446/48 and 2460.
However, failure to hold above 2420/18 is likely to negate the preferred short-term bullish bias for a deeper corrective decline to test the medium-term pivotal support at 2403. Only break below 2403 will invalidate our medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish view
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.