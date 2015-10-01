singapores new minister of trade and industry promises competitive and vibrant economy 1453502015

Business circles have welcomed the induction of Mr S Iswaran in the new cabinet


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2015 1:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mr S Iswaran, Singapore’s new Minister of Trade and Industry, has promised to assign a high priority on ensuring that the economy maintains its competitive edge and thereby creates job opportunities for the people and business growth for companies.

Speaking during an interview with Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (September 30), Mr Iswaran said: “Our primary focus is ensuring our economy stays competitive and vibrant, thereby creating opportunities for our businesses and jobs for Singaporeans.”

“Our focus is really looking ahead in terms of the economy – our challenges, some of the initiatives we're already doing and what we need to continue with, and also if there are any new areas we need to focus on,” he added.

Mr Iswaran certainly has his plate full. Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) from Singapore fell 8.4 per cent year-on-year in August 2015, following a contraction in both electronic and non-electronic exports, according to data released by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore in September. Analysts attributed the decline to a slowdown in demand from traditional trade partners Korea, Taiwan and mainly, China. Singapore’s economy is heavily reliant on its external trade and unsurprisingly, the NODX numbers raised apprehensions of it slipping into a technical recession.

But Mr Iswaran might be aided in his efforts to keep exports competitive by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which will hold a monetary policy meeting this month – an increasingly larger number of analysts see the scope for some easing by MAS to support the economy and its external trade. It may be noted, however, that the Singapore dollar is already down to six year lows, and that, in itself, is quite a leg up for the country’s exports.

“One main thrust that will continue is the drive for productivity and innovation,” Mr Iswaran said in the interview. “Our focus must be on ensuring our companies and businesses and sectors are able to ride through these cycles and sustain their competitiveness, so that even if there were any gyrations in the economy, they can go through that and emerge stronger, more competitive and ready to seize new opportunities.”

Under the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on September 28, Mr Lim Hng Kiang (currently Minister for Trade and Industry) will focus on trade, while Mr S Iswaran will oversee industry issues on equal footing as Mr Lim.

This arrangement was generally welcomed by business circles, considering Singapore is facing a challenging period of growth amidst a slowing economic climate. “At the end of the day, industry and trade must come together because whether you export or whether you internationalize, the linkages must still be there,” said Mr Liang Eng Hwa, who was chairman of the 12th Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance and Trade and Industry.

“My new role is really a continuation of what we've been doing in many ways,” said Mr Iswaran. “Within the ministry, Minister (Lim Hng Kiang) and I work seamlessly. That would continue to be the way we operate.”

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.