singapore stocks end the week on a positive note 1165152015

M&A activity, such as the Olam and Ezra deals, helped investor sentiment


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2015 2:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks were up marginally Friday, taking cheer from the solid gains on Wall Street over the past two sessions.

M&A activity helped boost stocks, particularly Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32), which jumped 8.377 per cent to SG$2.070 on the news of Mitsubishi’s acquisition of a stake in the company.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 10.51 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 2,955.94, taking the year-to-date performance to -12.16 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.89 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.81 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,976.9 million shares valued at SG$1,442.1 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 277/189.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers included industrials (+2.44 per cent), oil and gas (+1.63 per cent), consumer goods (+1.24 per cent), technology (+1.09 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+1.07 per cent) and China (+0.97 per cent). Utilities (-1.35 per cent) and telecommunications (-1.16 per cent) were the only two losing sectors.

Stocks

IHH Healthcare Bhd (SGX:Q0F) has agreed to acquire a 73.4 per cent stake in Indian hospital chain Ravindranath GE Medical Associates Private Ltd, also known as Global Hospitals, for 12.84 billion Indian rupees (SG$273 million). The Indian group owns five hospitals with around 1,100 operational beds in four major Indian cities, according to Channel News Asia. Dr Tan See Leng, managing director and CEO of IHH, said: “This will be a game-changer for IHH in India. Together with our existing hospitals, the acquisition of Global Hospitals catapults us towards becoming one of the leading hospital groups in India."

Luxury yacht maker Grand Banks Yachts Ltd (SGX:G50) said it suffered a net loss of SG$2.44 million during the fourth quarter ended June 30 compared to a net profit of SG$801,000 in the prior year period. Revenues jumped 3.5 per cent to SG$13.68 million. The company said its performance was affected by its ongoing reorganisation efforts, but disclosed that its order book for FY2015 had jumped to a six-year high of SG$36.5 million.

Epicentre Holdings Limited (SGX:5MQ), a retailer of Apple branded products, said it suffered a net loss of SG$2.868 million during the year ended June 30, 2015, a shade lower than the net loss of SG$2.895 million in the previous year. Sales were up 3.6 per cent to SG$178.5 million, led by the launch of the iPhone 6 in the first half of 2015. "The group maintained its sales growth although partially offset by the increase in price competition, closure of retail stores, downtime due to renovation of stores and generally poor retail sentiments," Epicentre said, according to the Business Times.

China Everbright Water Ltd (SGX:U9E) announced over the weekend that the company and its fully-owned subsidiary, Beijing Everbright Water Investment Management Co (BEWI), entered into an equity transfer agreement with the sellers – Dongda Group Co and Liu Yubao – to acquire the entire equity interest in Dalian Dongda Water Co and its subsidiaries. Once complete, the acquisition will boost the company’s contractual daily wastewater treatment capacity to beyond 4.6 million tonnes a day, taking it further towards its goal of becoming one of the leading water companies in China, the Business Times said.

Building maintenance and estate upgrading services provider Isoteam Ltd (SGX:5WF) said net profit for the year ended June 30 surged 34.1 per cent to SG$8.1 billion led by higher sales and gross profit margins, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) estimates, which are compiled by the National University of Singapore's Institute of Real Estate Studies, showed that resale prices of private homes in Singapore remained basically unchanged last month, reported Channel News Asia.

At last week's global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, central bankers from across the world have made it clear to their US counterparts that global financial markets were prepared for the US rate hike and the Federal Reserve should implement the action at the earliest, according to Channel News Asia.

Chinese premier Li Keqiang said Saturday that the country’s economy “is operating within an appropriate range and China continues to lead the world in terms of growth,” in an apparent bid to reassure global markets that were thrown into unprecedented turmoil on concerns over a slowdown in the Chinese economy, according to a report in Channel News Asia.

On Saturday, China scrapped a two decade limit on bank lending that stipulated that no more than 75 per cent of banks deposits could be offered as loans. With effect from October 1, the law has been amended to remove this 75 per cent loan-to-deposit, according to Channel News Asia.

On Wall Street Friday, US stocks ended on a somewhat muted note as selling abated, but investors still worried about the Fed’s intentions regarding an interest-rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 11.76 points (0.07 per cent) at 16,643.01. The broad-based S&P 500 added 1.21 (0.06 per cent) at 1,988.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.62 (0.32 per cent) at 4,828.32.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.