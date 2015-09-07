singapore stocks end friday and the week in negative territory 1230072015

The STI lost 3.1 per cent during last week


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2015 6:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks fell sharply on the last day of the week as investors trimmed their bets ahead of the US jobs report to be released later that night. Investors turned a blind eye to overnight gains on Wall Street as well as the closure of Chinese markets, and traded in line with other Asian stock markets, which also faced selling pressure. For the week the Straits Times Index ended down 3.1 per cent.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 42.62 points or 1.47 per cent lower at 2,863.81, taking the year-to-date performance to -14.90 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.02 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.14 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,156.3 million shares valued at SG$1,118.2 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 274/145.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included utilities (+1.07 per cent), maritime (+0.6 per cent) and CataList index (+0.05 per cent). Losing sectors included real estate holding and development (-2.07 per cent), China (-1.99 per cent), industrials (-1.61 per cent), China top index (-1.44 per cent), financials (-1.32 per cent) and technology (-1.25 per cent).

Stocks

Keppel REIT (SGX:K71U) announced that it is acquiring three prime retail street-fronting units from Cerberos at 8 Exhibition Street in Melbourne for AU$8.6 million (SG$8.46 million) through its Keppel Reit (Australia) Trust, according to the Business Times. Keppel Reit already owns a half-share in the office development at 8 Exhibition Street as well as two retail units.

Ng Hsueh Ling, chief executive officer of manager Keppel Reit Management, said: "The acquisition presents a rare opportunity for Keppel Reit to gain strategic control of the office and retail components in a freehold landmark in the heart of Melbourne's central business district.”

According to the Business Times, the investor who is seeking to take Lizhong Wheel Group Limited (SGX:E94) private has acquired a stake of 84.15 per cent as at 5 PM on Friday, and is within handshaking distance of the 90 per cent level that will trigger an ‘unconditional’ offer.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) Chief Regulatory Officer Tan Boon Gin wrote in the latest regulator’s column that companies should closely monitor their shares for signs of any unusual trading activity while they are conducting any confidential or material discussions. “If trading activities of its shares suggest there could be a potential leak of the matter under negotiations or discussions, the company must call a trading halt and make the announcement," Mr. Tan wrote, according to AsiaOne, indicating that unusual share trading ahead of announcements could be a sign of market misconduct.

Economic news

According to the Knight Frank Global House Price Index, which tracks 56 global residential markets, apartment prices in Singapore recorded the second-biggest year-on-year drop in prices during the second quarter ended June 30. The top loser was China, where apartment values plunged 5.7 per cent in that period. In comparison, Singapore prices fell 3.2 per cent. About 27 per cent of the 56 housing markets tracked by the index showed an annual decline in prices. "Lingering concerns over the euro zone economy, jitters in global stock markets and discussions of when, not if, a rate rise in the United States occurs are impinging on growth," Knight Frank said in a statement, as reported by AsiaOne.

On Wall Street Friday, US stocks declined after August payrolls data proved to be a mixed bag of information that provided little clarity on the outlook for interest rates, even as the global economy struggled for growth, according to the Straits Times. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.66 percent at 16,102.38 points, the S&P 500 lost 1.53 percent to close at 1,921.23 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.05 percent to 4,683.92.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.