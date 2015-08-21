singapore assets under management grew 30 in 2014 to 2 4t 1087292015

Singapore will continue to be a mecca for international funds given foreign investors’ attraction for Asia


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 21, 2015 11:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released Thursday its 2014 Singapore Asset Management Survey, which covered 735 participants drawn from institutions such as banks, capital market services licensees, REIT managers, financial advisors and insurance companies.

In a testimony to its allure as an investment destination, Singapore’s assets under management showed solid growth of about 30% in 2014, rising to $2.4 trillion, the highest since 2009, at a 5-year CAGR of 14%.

Traditionally managed assets grew 38%, while funds for alternative strategies rose 17%.

“The robust growth was derived largely from positive asset inflows arising from Asia’s growth dynamism and Singapore’s position as a pan-Asian asset management hub,” MAS said.

In an analysis of the source of destination, the MAS found that about 81% of AUM is from outside Singapore. On the other hand, data on investment destinations showed that 68% of funds were invested in the Asia Pacific region.

An analysis of the alternative AUM showed that private equity AUM of $93 billion grew 24% in 2014, the highest within the category followed by hedge funds which grew 21%. This category has grown at a CAGR of 28% over the last five years.

“Eight of the top ten global PE firms have an office in Singapore. PE firms have used Singapore as a base to scout for investment opportunities in the Asia-Pacific,” MAS said. “Top investment destinations last year included India, China, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand.”

“Investors’ risk return expectations have evolved,” MAS observed. “For instance, the low yield environment has contributed to an increasing popularity of multi-asset or outcome-oriented strategies.” Investment in the alternatives asset class grew from 14% of AUM in 2013 to 15% in 2014, while equities garnered 50% in 2014 compared to 47% in 2013.

On the outlook for the future, MAS said that the industry's growth opportunities abound as Asia's economic development will continue to be attractive to international investors.

However, the challenge for fund managers is to keep abreast of the “shifting sands” of industry dynamics and overcome challenges or seize opportunities.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.