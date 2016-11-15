shop prices pause keeps cap on sterling for now 1837922016

Sterling’s extension on Tuesday of the down leg that commenced on Monday (cable traded down 77 pips and verged on $1.24 at the time of writing) was largely a reaction to softer than expected CPI.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 15, 2016 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Questioning of Bank of England Governor Carney and other UK rate setters by The Treasury Committee largely covered ground which, from a markets point of view, was already well trodden.

 

Whilst broadly interesting, the discussion did nothing to negate bearish perceptions of the U.K.’s latest inflation update which saw a widening divergence between consumer and factory prices.

 

Sterling’s extension of the down leg that commenced on Monday (cable traded down 77 pips and verged on $1.24 at the time of writing) was largely a reaction to softer than expected CPI.

 

The headline +0.9% year-to-year print, when +1.1% was forecast is being read as tilt towards the more dovish view of the inflationary outlook among the BoE’s MPC.

 

As ever, we need to remember that one counter-trend reading is of only marginal importance in itself.

 

Nevertheless, the extension of the pound’s softer performance this week is rational in view of the rapid snap-back in implied probability of a Federal Reserve rate rise by 25 basis points and slightly reduced odds for anti-inflationary U.K. tightening.

 

As for the figures themselves, on the consumer side, continued artefacts from the summer’s economic and political mayhem can’t be ruled out.

 

However, stronger than forecast producer prices can’t be downplayed in the same way, with such eye-catching records as October’s 12.2% input price acceleration, the biggest annual increase since 2011.

 

The tone of questions at the Inflation Hearings, if not their content, was charged with commensurate anxiety, partly to do with the uncontrolled influx of inflation itself.

 

The rate of factory gate price rises underlines how difficult it is to predict when retailers and stockists will have to release the lid on wholesale price pressure and, in turn, what the consumer impact and reaction will be.

 

Eventually, price rises will inevitably be bullish for the pound, but Tuesday’s inflation snapshot confirms ambivalence and uncertainty in the outlook for prices, even if the lag is keeping a cap on sterling, for now.

 

  • From a technical point of view, our hope that sterling against the dollar would break out of the short-term descending flag in effect since the end of last week has turned out to be misplaced for now
  • So long as cable continues within the sharply descending range, in all probability, GBP/USD will be on course for another visit to early November support zone $1.2349-$1.2373
  • We assume the chances of support holding improve or deteriorate depending on how long the rate remains in the declining range mentioned above
  • Early warning that cable’s down leg is deepening well be found beyond Tuesday’s $1.2388 low and, subsequently, approach to lows on the day after the U.S. election ($1.2365-$1.2367)

 

HOURLY CHART: GBP/USD

gbpusd-hourly-1229gmt-15112016

Please click image to enlarge

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.