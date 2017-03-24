sg stock focus further weakness in oil may derail keppel corps recent up move 1847452017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 24, 2017 1:33 PM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Keppel Corp’s share price recent remarkable recovery of 57% from its January 2016 low of 4.64 to its recent March 2017 high of 7.23 had been directly correlated with oil price where the WTI Crude (futures) made a U-turn from its February 2016 low of U.S$26.05 per barrel. The fortunes of Keppel Corp’s share price is tied up closely with the price of oil because its Offshore and Marine  business division that had contributed a lion share (42% to 64%) of its total revenue for the last three years.

Since hitting a high of U.S$55.24 in early January 2017 for WTI Crude (futures) reinforced by a production cut  agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC members in November 2016, the WTI Crude (futures) have tumbled by 5.30%  in the last two months and broke below the psychological U.S$50.00 per barrel (printed a low of 47.09 on 14 March 2017). The main reasons are inventories build-up by U.S. shale producers coupled with a continued increase in U.S. oil rigs where the latest Baker Hughes report had shown an increase of 14 rigs last week to add up a current accumulated total of 631 rig counts, an 18-month high.  All these numbers from the U.S. shale production industry rekindled oversupply concerns. Secondly, it is the unwinding of record net long positions held by large speculators (hedge funds) on leverage oil products (futures & options)  derived from overoptimistic views on the recent production cut agreement lead by the Saudis to control supplies.

Interestingly, the recent decline of Keppel Corp’s share price has lagged behind from the fall seen in WTI Crude (futures) by around four weeks and lesser in terms of magnitude (5.30% versus 11.4% in WTI Crude) – refer to chart 1.

Therefore, if WTI Crude (futures) continues to slide and from a technical analysis perspective, a break below 47.00 is likely to open up scope for a potential steeper decline towards the next major support zone at U.S$39.20/$36.50 per barrel. If such a move materialises, it is likely to create a negative feedback loop into the movement of Keppel Corp’s share price that may see further downside pressure.

Chart 1 – Movement of WTI Crude (futures) & Keppel Corp’s share price

Keppel Corp & WTI Crude (futures)_24 Mar 2017

(Click to enlarge chart)

Now, let’s us take a look at the key technical elements of Keppel Corp.

Technical Outlook on Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4)

Keppel Corp (weekly)_24 Mar 2017

Keppel Corp (daily)_24 Mar 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The recent multi-month up move from 15 September 2016 low has stalled right below a significant resistance of 7.44 which is defined by a confluence of elements. Firstly , it is the medium-term swing high area of 12 Oct 2015 that also coincides with a former major support formed in  October 2011 (see weekly chart). Secondly it is the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since January 2016 (see daily chart). Thirdly, it is a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% retracement of the multi-year decline from March 2013 high to January 2016 low of 4.64 + 1.236 projection of the upmove from  January 2016 low of 4.64 to 07 March 2016 high of 6.34 projected from 15 September 2016 low of 5.16).
  • The recent up move from November 2016 low has started to show signs of exhaustion. Firstly, the daily RSI oscillator has broken a major ascending trendline support in place since 18 January 2016 that corresponds with the start of the on-going medium-term up move seen in the price action of Keppel Corp. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. Secondly, prior to the bearish breakdown of the aforementioned ascending trendline support, the RSI has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region. These observations suggests that upside momentum has started to wane which is likely to translate into a potential medium-term bearish reversal in price action (see daily chart).
  • The significant medium-term supports rests at 6.34 (former swing high areas of 07 March 2016 & 12 December 2016) and 5.58 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel + close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from January 2016 low of 4.64 to 02 March 2017 high of 7.23).
  • Keppel Corp is now trading cum dividend of $0.12 per share and will go ex-dividend on 26 April 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 6.93

Pivot (key resistance): 7.44

Supports: 6.34 & 5.58

Next resistances: 7.71 & 9.57  

Conclusion

As long as the 7.44 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, Keppel Corp may start to see a multi-month decline to retrace the current one year plus of up move from January 2016 low to target the next supports at 6.34 follow by 5.58 next.

However, a break above 7.44 may negate preferred bearish tone for a push up to test 7.71. Only a daily close above 7.71 is likely to see the continuation of the up move to propel Keppel Corp higher towards the next resistance at 9.57 (the major descending trendline from March 2013 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

     

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Today 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.