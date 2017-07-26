sg stock focus dbs medium term uptrend remains intact ahead of earnings 1856742017
Singapore’s Q2 earnings season is around the corner with the three local banks’ earnings report cards out on 27th July for OCBC, 28th July for […]
Singapore’s Q2 earnings season is around the corner with the three local banks’ earnings report cards out on 27th July for OCBC, 28th July for […]
Singapore’s Q2 earnings season is around the corner with the three local banks’ earnings report cards out on 27th July for OCBC, 28th July for UOB and 04th August for the largest bank, DBS. These banks have a significant combined weightage of around 34% in the benchmark FTSE Straits Times Index (STI), thus movement in their share prices will have a major impact on the overall sentiment of the STI.
Also, since the “fateful” post U.S Presidential Election Day on 09 November 2016, the three Singapore banks are the market leaders in the Singapore stock market as well as the Asia ex Japan region where their share prices have outperformed the STI and the MSCI Asia ex Japan index by a significant margin of 24% to 12% with DBS being the top performer (see charts 1 & 2).
The upcoming Q2 earnings median consensuses of the three Singapore banks from Bloomberg are as follow:
There are several potential catalysts that can allow the banks to continue to beat its earnings expectations as seen in the previous quarter are as follow;
In our previous technical analysis research report dated on 30 June 2017, DBS had rallied as expected and almost hit its resistance/target of 21.96 (printed a high of 21.95 on 20 July 2017). Click here for a recap.
Now, let us take a look at the latest technical elements of DBS
Intermediate support: 21.54
Pivot (key support): 21.00
Resistances: 22.35/57 & 23.05
Next supports: 18.45 & 17.15
DBS’s medium-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 31 October 2016 low of 14.80 remains intact. As long as the 21.00 medium-term pivotal support holds, DBS may see a further potential up move to target its next resistances at 22.35/57 follow by 23.05 next.
However, a break below (daily close) 21.00 is likely to damage its medium-term uptrend to open up scope for a potential multi-month corrective decline towards the next support at 18.45 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 31 Oct 2016 low to 20 Jul 2017 high & the former swing high area of 08 Dec2016).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.