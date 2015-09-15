regional focus sg6 6b pep pill for malaysian stocks 1303422015

All of 1MDB’s dealings would be “transparent and market-friendly,” assures PM Najib


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2015 11:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Taking a leaf out of China’s stock market playbook,  Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced Monday a RM20 billion (SG$6.6 billion) rescue package to help boost the country’s stock market, which is tottering from a mass exodus by foreign investors over the past year.

The money will be funnelled into Malaysian stocks through ValueCap, the state equity investment arm.

Mr. Najib, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, said: "There are signs of moderation in global economic growth in 2015 and 2016. To protect the real economy from these risks and to maintain the growth momentum as targeted, the government has decided to introduce pro-active measures."

Other stimulus and reform measures, formulated by the Special Economic Committee, were also announced the same day.

These included import duty relief to Malaysia’s manufacturing industry by way of exemption of import taxes on spare parts and research equipment, as well as RM6 billion in funding for projects in the tourism industry.

Couples under the age of 40 are being encouraged to invest in their first home through a monthly incentive worth RM200.

The Malaysian economy has been plagued by a substantial slump in the value of its ringgit currency following the commodities price slump that has reduced the revenue realisation from its exports, particularly oil. The strength in the US dollar and the economic slowdown in China have both taken a severe toll on the domestic currency.

The depreciation in the currency has triggered massive exchange outflows as foreign investors withdrew from the country’s financial markets. This year, the ringgit has slumped 19 per cent while the stock market is down nearly 9 per cent. Since the beginning of last year Malaysia has suffered a net outflow of RM23 billion, of which RN16 billion has exited this year.

The political fabric of the country has also been torn apart by the ongoing scandal relating to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) in which investigators allegedly found that nearly US$700 million of deposits allegedly found their way into Mr. Najib’s personal bank accounts. 1MDB is also under the glare of alleged mismanagement because it accumulated 42 billion ringgit in debt since its formation in 2009, a mere six years.

Mr. Najib said Monday that his government “remains committed to helping solve investigations in relation to the investments of 1MDB transparently,” and that all 1MDB’s dealings would be “transparent and market-friendly.”

He also confirmed, according to DW.com, that Malaysia would not impose capital controls because the economy was stronger than during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.