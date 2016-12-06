rba day further potential upside in audusd 1839412016

December 6, 2016
AUD/USD – Short-term Technical Outlook

Key elements

  • Since the minor swing low of 0.7306 printed on 21 November 2016, the AUD/USD has been evolving within an ascending range channel with the upper boundary (resistance) at 0.7540/50.
  • The aforementioned ascending range resistance of 0.7540/50 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 1 hour chart).
  • Yesterday’s pull-back from U.S. session high of 0.7498 is now resting right at an intermediate pull-back support of 0.7440.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has now dipped into its oversold region which suggests that the current pull-back seen in the corresponding price action is “overstretched” where a potential bullish reversal may occur at this junction.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7440

Pivot (key support): 0.7420

Resistances: 0.7500, 0.7540/50 & 0.7600

Next support: 0.7370

Conclusion

Given that Australian key economic data has remained largely unchanged since the last RBA meeting held on 01 November 2016 and a buoyant commodities market (zinc and copper), It is likely that the RBA will kept its monetary policy stance unchanged today with the policy benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.5% (the last cut was on 02 August 2016).

In addition, in the short to medium-term, technical factors are in favour of a further upside potential in the AUD/USD, added by a broad based USD strength pull-back/consolidation phase that is unfolding right now in the majors (USD/JPY- refusing to break above 114.60/80) & (EUR/USD – failure to break below 1.0550/0520 despite a “No” vote in yesterday’s Italian referendum on constitutional reforms).

Therefore as long as the 0.7420 short-term pivotal support holds, the AUD/USD is likely to see a potential further up move in the short-term (1 to 3 days) to retest the previous minor swing high area of 0.7500 before targeting the next resistance at 0.7540/50.

However, failure to hold above the 0.7420 pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 0.7370 (the lower boundary of the short-term ascending range).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

 

