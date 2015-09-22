olam international prepares us2 72 billion fund for acquisitions 1370082015

Weak agricultural prices make for happy hunting grounds


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2015 12:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore agricultural commodity trader Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) is preparing a warchest of US$2.72 billion to fund acquisitions that could be available on the cheap in the current environment of low prices for agriculture commodities.

Olam appears to be unfazed by its removal, effective Monday, from the prestigious Straits Times Index for Singapore listed shares. In 2012, Olam found itself in the cross-hairs of noted short seller Muddy Waters, and is said to have extricated itself from the situation with Temasek playing the white knight.

Last month, however, Olam received a huge vote of confidence when Japanese multinational Mitsubishi acquired a 20 per cent stake in the company, betting that, in the long run, demand for high quality foods in the region will grow in line with a rise in populations and incomes.

“We are begging to enter a buyer’s market,” Olam chief executive Sunny Verghese said in a Bloomberg interview, appearing to take a leaf right out of Mitsubishi’s book. “We will do bigger deals that really move the needle for us.”

Indeed, Olam views the current global volatility due to a toxic cocktail mix of the commodities crash, the Chinese slowdown and a looming interest rate hike by the Fed as a situation made-to-order for cherry-picking choice acquisitions.

“Our biggest chunk of investment was during the last global financial crisis,” said Mr. Verghese last week. “We see these crises as opportunities.” He should know all about cyclical booms and busts – he has been running Olam for over twenty five years since its founding.

Olam will leverage the cash from Mitsubishi with debt to create its US$2.72 billion acquisition fund, which will focus on much larger targets than the kind of deals it has sewn up in the past, with most bordering on the US$10 million mark (SG$14.12 million).

"The US$100-$200 million range will be our sweet spot," Mr Verghese said. "But we will do fewer of them. We will be very disciplined and selective."

Judging by Olam’s recent track record, it most certainly will put its money where its mouth is – in December last year it acquired the global cocoa business of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for US$1.3 billion.

Earlier this month, Mr. Verghese said the El Niño weather effect is not likely to be as severe as anticipated, and that grain and oilseeds prices are therefore likely to weaken further. “We are bearish,” he said.

His views matched those of the International Grain Council, which said global grain stocks are on track to reach their highest in 29 years following generous harvests.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.