The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to tumble together with the rest of the developed stock markets triggered by a sell down (“Black Monday”) in the Shanghai Composite Index. This carnage has led the Index to pierce below our expected downside target of 18300/18000 and printed a low of 17160.
The Index has recorded a weekly decline of 10% (from high to low) and this performance is the worst since 02 June 2013.
Intermediate support: 18470
Pivot (key support): 18160
Resistance: 19500 & 20080
Next support: 17160
Even though last week price action is horrendous (the worst weekly performance since June 2013) but if we look at the “puzzle” from an integrated approach (using graphical technical analysis, momentum studies, Elliot Wave & intermarket relationship), the Index is likely to have seen a “bottom” at the 18300/18000 key support.
A potential multi-week recovery should now follow and any pull-back is likely to be held by the intermediate support at 18470 with a maximum limit set at the 18190 weekly pivotal support. A break above the 19500 resistance is needed to reinforce a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 20080.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 18160 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a slide to retest the 24 August 2015 low of 17160.
