What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pull-backed and held above the 17160 weekly pivotal support as expected.

The Index has rallied by 5.4% from its 17160 weekly pivotal support to print a high of 18128 on last Friday, 25 September 2015. During the same Friday’s U.S. session, the Index lacked the upside momentum to follow through and gave up almost a third of its gain recorded in the Asian/European session.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index is still holding above the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 17160 which is considered as a significant support as it confluences a long-term trendline support (in dark blue) in place since 14 October 2012, the pull-back support (in dotted purple) of a former 17 months range bullish breakout and the low of the weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern (see weekly chart).

The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator is still holding above its support (see weekly chart).

The key intermediate term resistance stands at 19190 which is defined by the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) and the former support joining the lows of 01 April 2015, 07 May 2015 and 09 July 2015 now turns pull-back resistance (in brown) (see daily chart).

The daily (intermediate term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances (see daily chart).

On the short-term, the Index appears to be capped by a descending trendline (in pink) in place since 29 August 2015 high now resistance at 18120 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Support: 17160 & 16400/16000

Resistance: 18120, 18660/18740 & 19190

Conclusion

The Index is still evolving within a range configuration with key lower limit (support) at 17160 and upper limit (resistance) at 19190.

From a medium-term perspective (1 to 3 weeks) technical elements are getting mixed, thus we have decided to turn neutral for now between 18120 and 17160. Only a bullish breakout above 18120 is likely to trigger a potential upside movement towards 18660/18740 before the key upper limit of the range configuration at 19190.

On the other hand, a break below 17160 (key lower limit of the range configuration) may see the continuation of the downtrend in place since 11 August 2015 to target the next support at 16400/16000 (see daily & weekly charts).

