The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pull-backed and held above the 17160 weekly pivotal support as expected.
The Index has rallied by 5.4% from its 17160 weekly pivotal support to print a high of 18128 on last Friday, 25 September 2015. During the same Friday’s U.S. session, the Index lacked the upside momentum to follow through and gave up almost a third of its gain recorded in the Asian/European session.
Support: 17160 & 16400/16000
Resistance: 18120, 18660/18740 & 19190
The Index is still evolving within a range configuration with key lower limit (support) at 17160 and upper limit (resistance) at 19190.
From a medium-term perspective (1 to 3 weeks) technical elements are getting mixed, thus we have decided to turn neutral for now between 18120 and 17160. Only a bullish breakout above 18120 is likely to trigger a potential upside movement towards 18660/18740 before the key upper limit of the range configuration at 19190.
On the other hand, a break below 17160 (key lower limit of the range configuration) may see the continuation of the downtrend in place since 11 August 2015 to target the next support at 16400/16000 (see daily & weekly charts).
