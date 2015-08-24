(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Japan 225

The exit potential of the bearish “Double Top” configuration stands at 18000 which corresponds with the 18300/18000 neckline support of the long-term bullish “Double Bottom” (formed since April 2003) breakout formation (see monthly & daily charts).

The pull-back resistance of 19500 corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 18 August 2015 high@12am to the current 24 August 2015 low @8am at 19600.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index appears to be forming a bearish a/, b/, c/ corrective “Flat” configuration. Current price action is in the midst of undergoing the c/ downleg which consists of 5 waves on a smaller degree. Interestingly, the expected price target of this corrective “Flat” stands at 18300 based on the 1.382 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2015 high @8am to 11 August 2015 high @8am which confluences with the 18300/18000 neckline support of the long-term bullish “Double Bottom” breakout (see 4 hour chart).

Short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the Index is likely to see a snap back in price action after its recent steep fall (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 19100

Pivot (key resistance): 19500/19600

Support: 18300/18000

Next resistance: 20850/20960

Conclusion

Technical elements are pointing for further downside in the Japan 225. However, do expect a potential short-term rebound at this juncture towards the intermediate resistance at 19100 with a maximum limit set at the 19500/19600 weekly pivotal resistance before another downside movement occurs to target the 18300/18000 long-term key support.

On the other hand, a break above the 19500/19600 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation for a further squeeze up to retest the June/July 2015 range top at 20850/20960.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

