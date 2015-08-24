nikkei 225 weekly outlook 24 aug to 28 aug potential snap back below 1910019600 before further downs

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to tumble and registered a fall of 11% from its […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2015 2:33 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-24 Aug 2015

Japan Index (daily)_24 Aug 2015

Japan Index (4 hour)_24 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to tumble and registered a fall of 11% from its 20960 high seen on 24 June 2015. Current price action has shaped a bearish breakout from the neckline of the “Double Top” and pierced below the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) now turns pull-back resistance at 19500 (see daily chart).
  • The exit potential of the bearish “Double Top” configuration stands at 18000 which corresponds with the 18300/18000 neckline support of the long-term bullish “Double Bottom” (formed since April 2003) breakout formation (see monthly & daily charts).
  • The pull-back resistance of 19500 corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 18 August 2015 high@12am to the current 24 August 2015 low @8am at 19600.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index appears to be forming a bearish a/, b/, c/ corrective “Flat” configuration. Current price action is in the midst of undergoing the c/ downleg which consists of 5 waves on a smaller degree. Interestingly, the expected price target of this corrective “Flat” stands at 18300 based on the 1.382 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2015 high @8am to 11 August 2015 high @8am which confluences with the 18300/18000 neckline support of the long-term bullish “Double Bottom” breakout (see 4 hour chart).
  • Short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the Index is likely to see a snap back in price action after its recent steep fall (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 19100

Pivot (key resistance): 19500/19600

Support: 18300/18000

Next resistance: 20850/20960

Conclusion

Technical elements are pointing for further downside in the Japan 225. However, do expect a potential short-term rebound at this juncture towards the intermediate resistance at 19100 with a maximum limit set at the 19500/19600 weekly pivotal resistance before another downside movement occurs to target the 18300/18000 long-term key support.

On the other hand, a break above the 19500/19600 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation for a further squeeze up to retest the June/July 2015 range top at 20850/20960.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

View more
