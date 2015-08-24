nikkei 225 weekly outlook 24 aug to 28 aug potential snap back below 1910019600 before further downs
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to tumble and registered a fall of 11% from its […]
Intermediate resistance: 19100
Pivot (key resistance): 19500/19600
Support: 18300/18000
Next resistance: 20850/20960
Technical elements are pointing for further downside in the Japan 225. However, do expect a potential short-term rebound at this juncture towards the intermediate resistance at 19100 with a maximum limit set at the 19500/19600 weekly pivotal resistance before another downside movement occurs to target the 18300/18000 long-term key support.
On the other hand, a break above the 19500/19600 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation for a further squeeze up to retest the June/July 2015 range top at 20850/20960.
Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader
