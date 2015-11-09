nikkei 225 weekly outlook 09 nov to 13 nov approaching 2005020190 risk zone for a potential multi we
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a recovery just as expected right above the 18600/18400 key support zone. It has surpassed the first upside target at 19190 and printed a high of 19680 in today’s (09 November) morning session @10.30am (SGT). Based on the current price action, the Index is now fast approaching the lower limit of our expected target at 20050 (a difference of 1.89%).
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly technical strategy/outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 20050
Pivot (key resistance): 20190
Support: 19190 & 18650
Next resistance: 20850/20960
The Index is now reaching a risk zone at 20050/20190 and technical elements are not in favour a further potential upside movement in terms of magnitude as seen in the prior two weeks.
As long as the 20190 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may now see the start of a multi-week pull-back towards 19190 before the 18650 support.
However, a clear break (daily close) above the 20190 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the multi-week pull-back/consolidation for a further push up towards the July/August 2015 range top at 20850/20960.
