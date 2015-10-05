nikkei 225 weekly outlook 05 oct to 09 oct potential last push down below 18130 resistance 148819201
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has plummeted by 5.63% from a high of 17955 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has plummeted by 5.63% from a high of 17955 […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has plummeted by 5.63% from a high of 17955 in the earlier part of the week and made a new marginal low of 16893 (below the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 17160) on 29 September 2015.
Thereafter, it staged rebound of 6.5% and recovered all its earlier losses towards the end of week in the U.S. session on Friday, 02 Oct 2015.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook.
Bank of Japan will announce its latest monetary policy on Wednesday, 07 October 2015.
Intermediate resistance: 17955
Pivot (key resistance): 18130
Support: 16900/16660
Next resistance: 19190
Based on the abovementioned technical elements, the Index may see a “final push down” before a potential bullish reversal occurs. As long as the 18130 weekly pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to see a push down to test the lower limit of the “Descending Wedge” at 16900/16660.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 18130 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the “last push down” scenario for a further rally to target the significant medium term resistance at 19190.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.