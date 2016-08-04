nikkei 225 turning positive above 16000 support 1824732016
We have turned neutral in short-term due to the mixed elements presented in our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy. Yesterday, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has futures)has challenged the lower limit of the neutrality zone at 16000 during the European session but it does not have an hourly close below 16000. This is a positive development in terms of price action.
Intermediate support: 16050
Pivot (key support): 16000
Resistances: 16320/400 & 16540
Next support: 15830
Turn bullish in short-term as elements have turned positive. As long as the 16000 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to test the near-term resistance at 16320/400 and a break above 16400 may open up scope for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 16540.
However, a break below 16000 (hourly close) is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias for a further dip towards the next support at 15830.
