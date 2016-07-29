nikkei 225 still holding above 16200 medium term pivotal support ahead of boj 1823572016

Daily Outlook, Fri 29 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has spiked


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2016 11:53 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Fri 29 July 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_29 Jul 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_29 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has spiked down by 1.8% in today’s early Asian session (29 July) to print a low of 16318 before it rebounded back towards the 16500 handle.

This high volatility of price movement occurred within a span of an hour at 2230 GMT ahead of BOJ’s latest monetary policy announcement (till now, timing is still undecided based on BOJ’s official website, click on this link for more details)

The spike down seen on the Nikkei 225 is also being mirrored exactly in USD/JPY given their close direct correlation. Interestingly, the flushed down in USD/JPY has tested but managed to hold right at our predefined key medium-term support zone of 103.55/30 (click this link to recap our macro strategy published yesterday).

Key elements

  • Based on the current price action on the Index, the gains of the rally from 26July 2016 low of 16253 to 27 July 2016 high of 16844 has almost been wiped out. This recent price movement has implied that expectations have been reduced on BOJ’s impending monetary policy announcement that is likely to disappoint.  Interestingly, price action of the Index has even continued to slide after weak CPI and Household Spending for July continued to disappoint (released at 2330 GMT) where BOJ is likely to be pressured to enact more easing policies. CPI ex fresh food (BOJ’s benchmark for inflation) has decline by -0.5%y/y versus a consensus of -0.4% y/y which marked a fourth consecutive month of decline. Household spending declined 2.2% y/y versus a consensus of -0.4% y/y.  However from a contrary opinion perspective, it increases the probability in the element of surprise on the positive side which may see a rebound on the Nikkei 225 and USD/JPY.
  • The Index is still holding above the 16200 medium-term pivotal support set for this week (click on this link to recap the details).
  • The intermediate resistance to watch now will be at 16780 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 25 July/27 July 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16200 (medium-term pivot)

Resistances: 16780 & 17100/240

Next support: 15830

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias despite this morning spiked down. As long as the 16200 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a recovery towards 16780 and a break above it (hourly close) may add impetus for a further push up to target the 17100/240 resistance zone in the first step.

However, a break below the 16200 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias for a further slide towards the next support at 15830

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

 

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.