October 11, 2016 1:53 PM
Tues, 11 October 2016

japan-index-1-hour_11-oct-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has rallied by close to 1% to breach slightly above the psychological 17000 level (printed a current intraday high of 17068) for the first time since four weeks ago when it printed a minor high of 17028 on 07 September  2016.

This expected rally is in line with an on-going medium-term bullish trend seen on the USD/JPY that continues to be intact as “risk-on” behaviour prevails.  Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook for the major stock indices published yesterday, 10 October 2016.

However on a shorter-term, do expect a potential minor pull-back to occur at this juncture first.

Key elements

  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has just reached its overbought region coupled with a bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action is overstretched where the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action increases at this juncture.
  • The key short-term support now rests at 16900/840 which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since the minor swing low area of 30 September 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from last Friday, 07 October 2017 low of 16748.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16900/840

Resistances: 17165 & 17400

Next support: 16550 (ascending trendline in place since 24 June 2016 low)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with risk of a short-term pull-back first. 16900/840 short-term pivotal support is likely to hold the pull-back for another potential upleg to target the resistances at 17165 (intermediate range top in place since 31 May 2016) follow by 17400 next.

However, a break below 16840 is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back to test the next support at 16550.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.