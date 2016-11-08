nikkei 225 short term technical outlook potential push up towards 17500 1837162016
Tues, 08 Nov 2016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped a pull-back in this morning, 08 November 2016 Asian session after the expected up move that occurred yesterday from the 16960 medium-term pivotal support with excess tolerated to 16800.
Intermediate support: 17060/50
Pivot (key support): 16960/800
Resistance: 16500 (medium-term upside trigger)
Next support: 16340
Maintain bullish bias in short-term but do expect a potential minor dip first towards 17060/50 before another upleg materialises to target 16500.
However, failure to hold above the 16960/800 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 16340 (the swing lows area of 26 August, 15 September and 27 September 2016) in the first step.
