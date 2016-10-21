Fri, 21 October 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has rallied within our expectations and surpassed the short-term upside target at 17165 (printed a high of 17290 in yesterday’s, 21 October U.S. session.

Key elements

The former intermediate range top in place since 31 May 2016 at 17165 has been surpassed and now turns into a pull-back support (see daily chart).

The aforementioned pull-back support of 17165 also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 13 October 2016 low of 16668 to yesterday’s U.S. session high.

The next resistance to watch will be at 17500/700 which is defined by the significant descending trendline resistance from August 2015 high and bullish “basing” formation neckline resistance (see daily chart).

Short-term upside momentum remains intact as the hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 17225

Pivot (key support): 17165

Resistance: 17500

Next support: 17170

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias above 17165 short-term pivotal support for a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 17500.

However, a break below 17165 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 17170 (former minor swing high areas of 14, 18 and 19 October 2016.

