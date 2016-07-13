nikkei 225 short term pull back in progress watch 1600015830 support 1821022016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed staged the expected rally towards the descending range top and almost hit the target/resistance at 16670 (printed a high of 16579, a difference of only 0.55%).
Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 16000
Pivot (key support): 15830
Resistances: 16670 & 17240
Next support: 15400
Short-term pull-back/consolidation in progress. The Index is now likely to see a further potential short-term decline towards 16000 intermediate support and even the 15830 key short-term pivotal support before another round of potential upleg materialises.
On the flipside, a break above the 16670 descending range top is likely to open up scope for a further direct rise towards the next resistance at 17240 (medium-term target).
