What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage the expected rebound right at 18800/700 minor support zone as highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report published on this Monday, 23 January 2016 (click here for a recap).

The rationale for this anticipation is derived from intermarket analysis from USD/JPY and the potential impending bullish breakout on the S&P 500 (which took place yesterday).

Key elements

Since the low of 18648 low printed on 18 January 2017, the Index has started to evolve into an ascending range channel with its lower boundary at 18860.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current up move is likely to be corrective in nature (dead cat bounce) before a potential medium-term down move materialises. The potential end target of this potential rebound stands at 19380/440 (derived from Fibonacci clustering technique) which also confluences closely with the upper boundary of aforementioned ascending range channel.

The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room left before it reaches an extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that price action of the Index may dip a bit more before it resumes another potential upleg of the on-going corrective rebound.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 18930

Pivot (key support): 18860

Resistances: 19280 & 19380/440

Next support: 18650

Conclusion

The Index may see a further slide towards 18930 with a maximum limit set at the 18860 short-term pivotal support before a potential up move materialises to target the 20 January 2017 minor swing high area of 19280 before 19380/440.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 18860 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a further slide to retest the 18 January 2017 swing low at 18650.

