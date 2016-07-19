nikkei 225 poised for a potential bullish breakout 1821912016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has traded sideways below 16670 descending range top since last Thursday, 14 July 2016. However if we put all elements into perspective, the recent price action can be considered a consolidation for a potential bullish breakout rather than a toppish configuration.
Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.
Pivot (key support): 16410
Resistances: 16670 & 17100/240
Next support: 16200 & 15825 (medium-term pivot)
Conclusion
Poised for potential bullish breakout. As long as the 16410 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential bullish break above 16670 to open up scope for a further rally to target the next resistance at 17100/240 in the first step.
However, a break below the 16410 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the pull-back support of the former short-term ascending range’s upper boundary now at 16200.
