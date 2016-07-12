nikkei 225 further potential push up toward descending range topresistance 1820852016
What happened earlier/yesterday
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed rebounded as expected from its descending range bottom/support at 15100/200 as per highlighted in our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy reports last week. For this coming week, we are maintaining our bullish bias on the Index. Please click on this link to recap our latest weekly (medium-term) technical outlook/strategies for major stock indices published yesterday.
This current up move is also supported by potential fiscal expansionary plan that is likely worth 20 trillion yen to be announced as Prime Minister Abe’s ruling party’s collation won the upper house elections on Sunday. In addition, the central bank, BOJ will meet on 28 to 29 July 2016 and it is likely that Governor Kuroda will announce more monetary stimulus polices, added by a meeting with former Fed Chairman Bernanke, a prominent of quantitative easing policies in Japan over lunch on Sunday. Details of the meeting are not disclosed as BOJ has not issued any statement on the substance of the lunch talks.
Intermediate support: 16000
Pivot (key support): 15830
Resistance: 16670
Next support: 15400
Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 15830 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the 16670 resistance (upper boundary of descending range).
However, a break below the 15830 pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 15400.
