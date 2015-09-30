nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 30 sep potential push up towards upper limit of descending wedge 144446

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Since the high of 28 August 2015, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has appeared to be […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2015 12:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_30 Sep 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_30 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Since the high of 28 August 2015, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has appeared to be evolving within a ‘Descending Wedge” range configuration with its upper limit (resistance) at 17955.
  • The ‘Descending Wedge” chart configuration usually appears at the end of a swift and steep downtrend that indicates a “slowdown”  in downside momentum as the magnitude of the “lower lows” is less than the magnitude of the “lower highs”.
  • Price action has managed the staged a rebound yesterday from the lower limit of the “Descending Wedge” at 16890 and traced out a “higher low” at 17060.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has inched above its 50% neutrality level which suggests a revival in short-term upside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17060

Resistance: 17800/17955

Next support: 16890 & 16400

Conclusion

As long as the 174060 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up to target the upper limit of the “Descending Wedge” range configuration at 17800/17955.

However, failure to hold above the 17060 pivotal support is likely to see a retest of yesterday’s low at 16890 and a further decline towards the next support at 16400.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.