(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has rallied by close to 1.2% in today, 18 May 2016 morning session due to a better than expected Japan Q1 GDP of 1.7% y/y versus a consensus of 0.2% y/y. Based on last quarter Q4 2015 revised reading of -1.7%, Japan has managed to doge a technical recession for now.

Interestingly, the rally seen in the Index has hit our predefined weekly pivotal resistance at 16720/820. Click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published earlier.

Key elements

The Index is now reacting off at its minor range top (resistance) at 16720/820 in place since 11 May 2016 high.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in terms of price action at this juncture.

The first near-term support to watch will be at 16510 which is minor swing lows area seen in the morning sessions of yesterday (17 May) and today (18 May) follow by 16200 next (pull-back support of the former minor rectangle/consolidation configuration bullish breakout that occurred on 09 May 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16720/820

Support: 16510 & 16200

Next resistance: 17240

Conclusion

As long as the 16720/820 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a push down to target 16510 before the range support at 16200.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish view for a further push up target the next resistance at 17240.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.