nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 16 mar 2016 potential last push up scenario invalidated watch the 16870

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday/earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 17060 short-term pivotal support and […]


March 16, 2016 12:03 PM
Japan Index (daily)_16 Mar 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_16 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 17060 short-term pivotal support and invalidated our preferred “last push up” scenario towards the 17500/700 resistance.

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Yesterday’s sell-off in the Index is being reinforced by a gloomier economic outlook on the state of the Japan economy as mentioned in the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s press statement after its widely expected unchanged monetary policy.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price action has increased the risk of the start of a steep decline to retrace the prior gains seen in countertrend rally that started from 12 February 2016 low of 14782. In addition, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal which indicates a slow-down in upside momentum of price action.
  • The “last line of defence” for the bulls now stands at 16870 which is the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel in place since the start of the countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low.
  • The significant short-term resistance now stands at short-term range top of 17180/300 after yesterday’s failure bullish breakout from it.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17180/300

Supports: 16870 & 16500

Next resistance: 17500/700

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned bearish to see a potential start of a steep decline to retrace the countertrend rally cycle that started from the 12 February 2016 low of 14782. As long as the 17180/300 pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 16870 is likely to add impetus for a slide towards the next support at 16500 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 17180/300 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the expected bearish tone to see a “squeeze” up to target the 17500/700 resistance.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.