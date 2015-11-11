nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 11 nov watch 19480 support for a potential final push up 1749512015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to surge to a new high yesterday (printed […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to surge to a new high yesterday (printed […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to surge to a new high yesterday (printed a high of 19770 on 10 November 2015) despite overnight weakness seen in the U.S. and European stock markets.
Pivot (key support): 19480
Resistance: 20000/20050
Next support: 19150
As long as the 19480 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential final push up to target the 20000/20050 resistance.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 19480 pivotal support may invalidate the bullish tone to see the start of a multi-week pull-back scenario for a slide to test the next support at 19150 in first step.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.