(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to surge to a new high yesterday (printed […]


Financial Analyst
November 11, 2015 10:12 AM
Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_11 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to surge to a new high yesterday (printed a high of 19770 on 10 November 2015) despite overnight weakness seen in the U.S. and European stock markets.

Key elements

  • On the shorter-term, the Index has continued to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel (in orange) in place since 02 November 2015 low.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel stands at 19480 which also correspond with a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The upper boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel stands at 20000 which confluences closely with the upper boundary of a longer-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 29 September 2015 at 20050 and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection (the standard 5th wave target based on the Elliot Wave Principal) from 02 November 2015 low @11am to 09 November 2015 high @12pm projected from the 10 November 2015 low @2am.
  • The 20050 level is a significant medium-term resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here for details).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator still has some room left for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold region. This observation suggests a potential dip in the price action of Index.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is now coming to the tail end of the medium-term bullish impulsive wave structure that started in the low of 29 September 2015  as it is now undergoing a potential final bullish wave 5  to complete the larger degree wave 5/ (1) before a multi-week pull-back/consolidation takes place

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19480

Resistance: 20000/20050

Next support: 19150

Conclusion

As long as the 19480 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential final push up to target the 20000/20050 resistance.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 19480 pivotal support may invalidate the bullish tone to see the start of a multi-week pull-back scenario for a slide to test the next support at 19150 in first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

