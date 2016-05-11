(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued its push up to challenge the 16720 medium-term pivotal resistance but today’s price action has managed to stage a retreat without a clear bullish breakout.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that the current upside momentum is being “overstretched” where price action may stage a decline at this juncture (below the 16720 medium-term pivotal resistance).

The near-term support rests at 16550 which is minor pull-back support of the former trendline resistance (in dotted green) that has been broken above yesterday (see 4 hour chart).

The next support stands at pull-back support of the minor rectangle range bullish breakout at 16200.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16720/810

Support: 16550 & 16200

Next resistance: 17240

Conclusion

We maintain our bearish bias and tolerate the excess to 16810 and a break below the first short-term support at 16550 is likely to add impetus for decline to retest the 16200 level in the first step.

On the flipside, a break above the 16720/810 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish view for a further push up target the next resistance at 17240.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.