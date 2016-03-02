nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 02 mar 2016 expected bullish breakout now watch the 16480200 support 17

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a rebound above the short-term […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 2, 2016 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_02 Mar 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_02 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a rebound above the short-term range support at 15540 and hit our expected upside target (range top) at 16500.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy

Key elements

  • Since the start of the week, we have highlighted in our weekly technical outlook/strategy that the Index is in the midst of undergoing the second phase of the countertrend rally despite being trapped in a short-term range configuration (click here). Yesterday, price action seen in the U.S. session has reinforced our medium-term bullish bias through the bullish breakout of the range top at 16500 which is also the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 18 December 2015 high.
  • The pull-back support zone of the bullish descending channel breakout now rests at 16480/200 which is also the former range top from 16 February 2016 high.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is now undergoing a bullish wave sequence of a minor degree (multi-days) which consists typically a set of 5 waves labelled (1,2,3,5) that started from 24 February 2016 low @11pm. Current price action is now forming the wave 3 upleg with a potential target set at 17465 defined by 1.1618 Fibonacci projection of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 2 (yesterday low of 15854.
  • The above mentioned expected wave 3 target of 17465 also confluences closely with the upper boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of the countertrend rally, 12 February 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16480/200

Resistances: 17100 & 17465

Next support: 15900

Conclusion

As long as the 16480/200 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to maintain its bullish tone for a further potential rally to target 17100 before 17465.

However, a break below 16480/200 pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again for a pull-back towards the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 12 February 2016 low at 15900.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.