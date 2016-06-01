nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 01 june 2016 further potential push up above 16990 support 1813792016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has drifted lower in the overnight U.S. session […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2016 11:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_01 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has drifted lower in the overnight U.S. session and printed a low of 17005 which is just above predefined lower limit of the short-term neutrality range at 16990.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Price action has drifted down and staged a rebound from the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 24 May 2016 low @1pm which also confluences with the significant short-term support at 16990 as highlighted in our yesterday’s daily short-term outlook/strategy.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the aforementioned ascending channel stands at 17480 which also confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 24 May 2016 low @1pm to 31 May 2016 high projected from yesterday U.S. session low of 17005.
  • The hourly (short) RSI oscillator has staged a rebound above its ascending trendline and surpassed the 50% neutrality level. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a revival in short-term upside momentum of price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16990

Resistances: 17300 & 17480

Next support: 16740 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Start of a potential last upleg of the corrective rally in place since 12 February 2016 low. As long as the 16990 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement to target 17300 before 17480.

However, a break below the 16990 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a further slide to test the 16740 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.