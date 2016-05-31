nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 31 may 2016 coming close to 17300 turn neutral first 1813582016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to rally as expected after retest […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2016 12:42 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_31 May 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_31 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to rally as expected after retest on the pull-back support at 16740 of the bullish breakout of the former short-term “symmetrical triangle” range.

Key elements

  • The Index is now fast approaching the first medium-term upside target (resistance) at 17300 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection and now the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 24 May 2016 low @1pm (see 1 hour chart) (Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.
  • The near-term support rests at 16990 which is defined by the current intraday low and close to the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 17300 & 17710

Supports: 16990 & 16740 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the first medium-term target (resistance) at 17300 with mixed technical elements. We turn neutral in short-term for now and watch the 17300 and 16990 levels. A break below 16990 is likely to see a dip towards the 16740 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

On the other hand, a break above the 17300 level is likely to propel the Index higher towards 17710 (the swing high area of 22 April 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

View more
Economic Calendar

