January 26, 2016 10:45 AM
Japan Index (1 hour)_26 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has started to stage to retracement/pull-back in the U.S. session as per mentioned on our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for details). This move was in line with a 9.35% decline seen in the WTI oil futures.

Key elements

  • The Index has retraced and tested the pull-back support of the former “Expanding Wedge” bullish breakout at 16790/700 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move 21 January 2016 low to yesterday high.
  • Interestingly, the current price action is also hovering just above the 16480 medium-term pivotal support.
  • The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region which reinforces a potential recovery scenario to resume the mean reversion/ “snap-back” rally.
  • The significant resistance stands at yesterday’s swing high at 17290 follow by 17740/840 (50% Fibonacci retracement from 18 December 2015 high to 21 January 2016 low & the 13 January 2016 swing high area).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16480 (medium-term)

Resistances: 17290 & 17740/840

Next support: 16000

Conclusion

The Index has retraced/pull-back towards our predetermined support zones. As long as the 16480 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential upturn to resume the mean reversion/ “snap-back rally” to retest the 17290 minor swing high in the first step with a maximum limit see at the 17740/840 zone.

However, failure to hold above the 16480 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a further slide to retest the 16000 support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

