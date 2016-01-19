nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 19 jan 2016 potential last push down below 17200 before snap back 1793

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The short-term downtrend for the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) in place since 30 December 2015 remains […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2016 10:35 AM
Japan Index (1 hour)_19 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The short-term downtrend for the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) in place since 30 December 2015 remains intact below 17200 key short-term resistance which is defined by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 30 December 2015 high to 16 January 2016 low.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that yesterday’s push up in price action has been exhausted and the Index should resume its downside movement.
  • The support rests at 16500 as per defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster for a potential bearish impulsive wave 3/ target.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17200

Support: 16500

Next resistance: 17740/840

Conclusion

The “dust” has settled after the release of the key Chinese data such as Q4 GDP, Industrial Production and Retail Sales. As long as the 17200 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a last push down to target the 16500 support before mean reversion/snap-back in price action occurs.

On the other, a break above the 17200 pivotal resistance is likely to see the start of the mean reversion process for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 17740/840 (please click link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

