The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to push up in this morning session but it is now approaching an intermediate resistance of 16500/600 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for details).
Intermediate resistance: 16500/600
Pivot (key resistance): 16890
Supports: 15750 & 15420
Next resistance: 17900
The Index may see a further push up towards the 16500/600 resistance and as long as the short-term pivotal resistance at 16890 is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a minor drop towards the 15750 support with a maximum limit set at 15420.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 16890 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see an extension of the on-going rally towards the next resistance at 17900 (swing high zone of 01/02 February 2016).
