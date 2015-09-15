nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 15 sep pull back before potential new rise above 18000 support 1303852

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Earlier this morning, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and banged into its short-term trendline […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2015 11:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_15 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Earlier this morning, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and banged into its short-term trendline resistance linking the highs since 10 September 2015 @5pm at 18320.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index after the earlier swift upside movement.
  • The short-term support at 18000 confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of this swift up move from 15 September 2015 low @12 am to the current 15 September 2015 high @8am.

Non-technical factors

  • Japan central bank, BOJ monetary policy meeting today where interest rate decision will be out at 0300 GMT (11am, Singapore time). Market consensus is expected a no change in the policy overnight rate at 0.1%.
  • More emphasis on the BOJ’s governor, Kuroda’s press conference to see whether there will be a signal to expand its current monetary stimulus in the near future in light of the recent  weaker than expected economic data such as CPI, household spending and industrial production

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18000

Resistance: 18320 & 18740

Next support: 17710 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Do expect an increase in volatility due to BOJ press conference on the direction on its future monetary policy. Technically, we do expect a potential pull-back below the 18320 intermediate resistance but not beyond the 18000 daily (short) pivotal support before a new potential rise occurs to target the 18740 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below the 18000 daily pivotal support may see a deeper slide towards the 17710 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.