nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 08 dec at support 1947019385 support with potential upturn 1789772015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225)  has sold off earlier this morning, 08 December 2015 as […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2015 10:45 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_08 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225)  has sold off earlier this morning, 08 December 2015 as it shed 1.5% to hit a current low of 19473 as at 10.18 SGT.

Interestingly, this decline in price action has pull-backed into the medium-term intermediate support zone of 19600/19500 as per highlighted in our latest weekly strategy/outlook yesterday (click here for details).

Key elements

  • The current decline in price action is now resting at the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 29 September 2015 low at around the 19473 level.
  • The 19473 level also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of recovery seen from last Friday, 04 December 2015 low of 19385 to 07 December 2015 high @10am.
  • Current price action has formed an impending bullish hourly “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel and the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region. These observations suggest that a potential bullish reversal in price action is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19385

Resistance: 19790 & 20050

Next support: 19190 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal support at 19385 holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery to retest yesterday’s minor swing high area at 19790 with a maximum limit set at the 20050 range top.

On the flipside, a break below the 19385 short-term pivotal support may put the bulls on hold to see a further slide to target the 19190 weekly pivotal support.


This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.