(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has completed the minor rebound/consolidation (highlighted in dotted dark […]


April 5, 2016 11:03 AM
Japan Index (1 hour)_05 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has completed the minor rebound/consolidation (highlighted in dotted dark blue lines, descending triangle) that was formed after last Friday, 01 April 2016’s steep plunge towards the 16000 short-term expected downside target.

Key elements

  • This morning price action has confirmed our prevailing bearish bias on the Index as it staged the expected bearish breakout below the minor “descending triangle” range consolidation with pull-back resistance now at 16070 which also confluences now with the upper boundary of a short-term descending channel in place since 31 March 2016 high.
  • Enroute towards our medium-term potential downside targets (supports) at 15750/600 and 15370 (please click on this link for details on how we define these targets as per highlighted in our latest weekly strategy/outlook published yesterday).
  • The short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator is now fast approaching its extreme oversold level where a minor consolidation/rebound may occur at the 15750/600 support zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16070

Supports: 16570/500 & 15370

Next resistance:  16300

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bearish bias for a potential direct drop scenario below the 16070 daily short-term pivotal resistance. The risk will be at the 15750/600 support zone where the Index may see a minor rebound/consolidation before another potential downleg towards the maximum medium-term downside target set at 15370.

However, a break above the 16070 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the direct drop scenario to see a further push up/consolidation (not a change in the medium-term bearish trend) towards the next resistance at 16300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

