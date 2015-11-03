(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Since the 24 October 2015 high, the Japan 225

The aforementioned support of 18600 also confluences closely with the lower boundary of a bullish ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 and a Fibonacci retracement cluster (click here more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Yesterday’s overnight price action has pushed up the Index close to the 19190 range top. In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the upside momentum of yesterday’s rally has abated and the Index now faces a risk of a pull-back.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19190

Support: 18845 & 18600

Next resistance: 20050

Conclusion

Do take note that the cash market is closed for trading today for a public holiday where liquidity is expected to be lower in Asian trading hours.

As long as the 19190 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a slide to target 18845 before the lower limit of the “Expanding Triangle” consolidation configuration at 18600.

However, a break above the 19190 pivotal resistance may see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 20050.

