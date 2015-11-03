nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 03 nov at 19190 range top for a potential slide 1713942015

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Since the 24 October 2015 high, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225)  has continued to evolved in […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2015 11:20 AM
Japan Index (1 hour)_02 Nov 2015v2(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Since the 24 October 2015 high, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225)  has continued to evolved in a short-term “Expanding Triangle” configuration with a horizontal range top (resistance) at 19190 and the lower limit (support) now at 18600.
  • The aforementioned support of 18600 also confluences closely with the lower boundary of a bullish ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 and a Fibonacci retracement cluster (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
  • Yesterday’s overnight price action has pushed up the Index close to the 19190 range top. In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the upside momentum of yesterday’s rally has abated and the Index now faces a risk of a pull-back.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19190

Support: 18845 & 18600

Next resistance: 20050

Conclusion

Do take note that the cash market is closed for trading today for a public holiday where liquidity is expected to be lower in Asian trading hours.

As long as the 19190 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a slide to target 18845 before the lower limit of the “Expanding Triangle” consolidation configuration at 18600.

However, a break above the 19190 pivotal resistance may see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 20050.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

