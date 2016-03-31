nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 31 mar 2016 push up before another potential downleg below 1707017135

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a decline as expected from the “contracting/symmetrical […]


March 31, 2016 1:13 PM
Japan Index (4 hour)_31 Mar 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_31 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a decline as expected from the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range top at 17135.

In this morning session, 31 March 2016, it has almost hit our short-term downside target at 16750 (printed a low of 16840). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term/daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside and still has ample room for further potential decline before reaching its extreme oversold level.
  • However, the shorter-term hourly Stochastic has just exited from its oversold level which indicates a potential “relief rebound” after this morning session’s slide.
  • The intermediate resistance below the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range top stands at 17070 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 30 March 2016 @11pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 17070

Pivot (key resistance): 17135

Supports: 16750 & 16570/500

Next resistance:  17315 (weekly/medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 17070 before another potential downleg occurs to target the 16750 level. Only a break below 16750 is likely to trigger a further slide towards the range bottom at 16570/500.

However, a clearance above the 17135 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 17315 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

