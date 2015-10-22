nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 22 oct watch 18740 18450 1634372015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pierced above the 18450 short-term pivotal resistance and invalidated preferred the pull-back scenario.
Resistance: 18740 & 19190
Support: 18450, 18150 & 18000
From a medium-term perspective (1 to 3 weeks), the Index has started to show signs that it is likely to resume the upside movement (wave 3/) of its uptrend in place since 29 September 2015.
On the short-term, technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, it will be prudent to turn neutral between 18740 and 18450. A break below 18450 may see a slide to retest the next support at 18150 and even 18000 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low).
On the other hand, a clearance above 18740 is likely to see another round of rally towards the key 19190 medium-term resistance.
