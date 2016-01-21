nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 potential snap back rally in progress above 16350 support
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped the expected last drop to test the 16000 key medium-term support and staged a sharp rebound as expected in the late U.S. session.
Pivot (key support): 16350
Resistance: 16890 & 17290
Next support: 16000
Below the 16890 intermediate resistance, the Index may see a minor pull-back holding above the 16350 short-term pivotal support before another potential push up to target the 19 January 2016 minor swing high at 17290.
However, a break below the 16350 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the key 16000 medium-term support.
