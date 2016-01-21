(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped the expected last drop to test the 16000 key medium-term support and staged a sharp rebound as expected in the late U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index has rebounded from the 16000 key medium-term support where we have determined this pivotal level in the start of this week where a potential mean reversion in price action is likely to occur after a steep decline since 18 December 2015 high (see our weekly outlook/strategy

Current price action is now coming close to an intermediate resistance at 16890 as defined by a Fibonacci cluster where the risk of a minor pull-back may occur.

In conjunction, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which reinforces the risk of a potential pull-back in price action.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator still has room for further upside before reaching its resistance and 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests that the on-going push up in price action is unlikely to end at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16350

Resistance: 16890 & 17290

Next support: 16000

Conclusion

Below the 16890 intermediate resistance, the Index may see a minor pull-back holding above the 16350 short-term pivotal support before another potential push up to target the 19 January 2016 minor swing high at 17290.

However, a break below the 16350 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the key 16000 medium-term support.

