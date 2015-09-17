(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected pull-back below the 18320 short-term trendline resistance and whipsawed around the previous daily (short-term) pivotal support at 18000.

Yesterday at the U.S. session, the Index has managed to break above the 18320 short-term resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The former short-term trendline resistance is now pull-back support (in dotted green) at 18260.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which suggests that the pull-back in price action seen this morning is coming close to its potential reversal point where the Index is likely to resume its prior upside movement.

The next significant short-term resistance will be at 18740 which is the 09 September 2015 swing high @2pm

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 18260

Pivot (key support): 18140

Resistance: 18740

Next support: 17830/17710

Conclusion

As long as the 18260/18140 significant support zone holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential upswing to target the 18740 resistance.

However, failure to hold above the 18140 daily (short-term) pivotal support may see a slide to retest the 15 September 2015 low at 17830 and even the 17710 weekly pivotal support (click here for more details).

