(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower as expected and almost met the upper limit of the downside target at 17980 (printed a low of 17985).

Thereafter, it has reversed up and retested Tues, 06 October 2015 high at 18425 before trading sideways during the European/U.S. sessions. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The minor decline seen in the price action has almost tested the upper limit of 17980/179850 support zone which is defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 02 October 2015 low @9pm to 06 October 2015 high @2am.

Interestingly, the hourly candle has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern just above the 17980 support which suggests a change in the sentiment from negative to positive.

In conjunction with the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to have seen the low of the bearish wave 4 at 17985 and it should be in the midst to continue its potential upside movement within a larger bullish (impulsive) five wave structure from the 29 September 2015 low @1pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in price action is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17980

Resistance: 18425 & 18740

Next support: 17750 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned technical elements, the Index is likely to resume its upside movement in place since 29 September 2015 low. As long as the 17980 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up to retest the minor swing high at 18425 before targeting the next resistance at 18740.

On the other hand, a crack below the 17980 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a further slide to test the 17750 weekly pivotal support (pull-back support of the “Descending Wedge” bullish breakout and the lower limit of the short-term ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.