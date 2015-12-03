nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 03 dec potential dip towards 19700 support area before recovery 17890

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped the expected pull-back below the 20050 “acceleration level” […]


December 3, 2015 11:29 AM
Japan Index (1 hour)_03 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped the expected pull-back below the 20050 “acceleration level” as market participants await for the key monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) later today @1245GMT

Key elements

  • Current pull-back in price action is now residing in the “middle” of the sideways range configuration between 20050 and 19700 in place since 19 November 2015.
  • The short-term key support remains at 19700 which is also the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned down near its overbought region and still has further potential downside before reaching its oversold region. This observation suggests that the current pull-back in price action is not yet over and the Index may see another dip close to the 19700 short-term key support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19700

Resistance: 20050, 20190 & 20450

Next support: 19190 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The medium-term bullish trend remains intact but short-term technical elements are still advocating for further potential dip in price action of the Index. As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal support at 19700 holds, the Index is likely to shape a recovery to retest the short-term range top at 20050 before targeting the next resistance at 20190.

However, a break below the 19700 short-term pivotal support is likely to see a deeper pull-back to test the next support at 19190 (weekly pivot).

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.