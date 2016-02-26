nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 26 feb 2016 mixed elements turn neutral between16350500 15940 179880201
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to push up in the U.S. session in line with the major U.S. stock indices. Interestingly, it is still capped below by the short-term pivotal resistance at 16350/500 as per highlighted in our yesterday’s daily technical outlook.
Resistances: 16350/500 & 17100
Supports: 15940 & 15600
Even though, the Index is still trading below its 16350/500 short-term range top but technical elements are mixed from an intermarket perspective (USDJPY).
Therefore, our initial conviction for a drop back towards the short-term range support at 15600 has been lowered. We turn neutral in short-term at this juncture with the key levels to watch at 16350/500 and 15940. Only a break below 15940 support is likely to trigger the drop towards the 15600 range support.
On the other hand, a clearance above 16350/500 may open up scope for a bullish breakout towards the 17100 resistance in the first step.
